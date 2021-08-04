ARTICLE

On August 2, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Canada: Utility Scale Wind Towers

Germany: Sodium Nitrite and Seamless Line and Pressure Pipe

India: Finished Carbon Steel Flanges

Indonesia: Utility Scale Wind Towers

Italy: Finished Carbon Steel Flanges

Japan: Brass Sheet & Strip and Tin Mill Products

Malaysia: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags

Mexico: Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube

Republic of Korea: Dioctyl Terephthalate, Large Power Transformers, Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube, Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber, and Utility Scale Wind Towers

Romania: Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe (Under 41⁄2 Inches)

Spain: Ripe Olives

Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Frozen Fish Fillets and Utility Scale Wind Towers

Taiwan: Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber

Thailand: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags and Steel Propane Cylinders

The People's Republic of China: Cast Iron Soil Pipe Fittings, Certain Steel Nails, Floor-Standing, Metal-Top Ironing Tables and Parts Thereof, Hydrofluorocarbon Blends and Components Thereof, Laminated Woven Sacks, Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube, Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires, Petroleum Wax Candles, Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags, Sodium Nitrite, Stainless Steel Flanges, Steel Propane Cylinders, Sulfanilic Acid, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol, and Tow-Behind Lawn Groomers and Parts Thereof

Ukraine: Silicomanganese

CVD

Turkey: Certain Pasta and Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar

Canada: Utility Scale Wind Towers

India: Finished Carbon Steel Flanges

Indonesia: Utility Scale Wind Towers

Republic of Korea: Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip in Coils

Spain: Ripe Olives

Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Utility Scale Wind Towers

The People's Republic of China: Cast Iron Soil Pipe Fittings, Laminated Woven Sacks, Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube, Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires, Sodium Nitrite, and Steel Propane Cylinders

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than August 31, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

