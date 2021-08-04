On August 2, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:
AD
- Canada: Utility Scale Wind Towers
- Germany: Sodium Nitrite and Seamless Line and Pressure Pipe
- India: Finished Carbon Steel Flanges
- Indonesia: Utility Scale Wind Towers
- Italy: Finished Carbon Steel Flanges
- Japan: Brass Sheet & Strip and Tin Mill Products
- Malaysia: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags
- Mexico: Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube
- Republic of Korea: Dioctyl Terephthalate, Large Power Transformers, Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube, Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber, and Utility Scale Wind Towers
- Romania: Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe (Under 41⁄2 Inches)
- Spain: Ripe Olives
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Frozen Fish Fillets and Utility Scale Wind Towers
- Taiwan: Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber
- Thailand: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags and Steel Propane Cylinders
- The People's Republic of China: Cast Iron Soil Pipe Fittings, Certain Steel Nails, Floor-Standing, Metal-Top Ironing Tables and Parts Thereof, Hydrofluorocarbon Blends and Components Thereof, Laminated Woven Sacks, Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube, Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires, Petroleum Wax Candles, Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags, Sodium Nitrite, Stainless Steel Flanges, Steel Propane Cylinders, Sulfanilic Acid, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol, and Tow-Behind Lawn Groomers and Parts Thereof
- Ukraine: Silicomanganese
CVD
- Turkey: Certain Pasta and Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar
- Canada: Utility Scale Wind Towers
- India: Finished Carbon Steel Flanges
- Indonesia: Utility Scale Wind Towers
- Republic of Korea: Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip in Coils
- Spain: Ripe Olives
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Utility Scale Wind Towers
- The People's Republic of China: Cast Iron Soil Pipe Fittings, Laminated Woven Sacks, Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube, Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires, Sodium Nitrite, and Steel Propane Cylinders
As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than August 31, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.
