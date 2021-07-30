ARTICLE

On July 13, 2021, six agencies issued an updated Business Advisory outlining supply chain risks and exposure for businesses and individuals engaged in business with a nexus to Xinjiang Province in the People's Republic of China ("China" or the "PRC"). The original Business Advisory was issued on July 1, 2020. This Business Advisory was issued by the Departments of State, the Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security, with the Department of Labor and the U.S. Trade Representative added to the update.

The Business Advisory warns businesses to "be aware of the significant reputational, economic, and legal risks of involvement with entities or individuals in or linked to Xinjiang" and that "businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law."

