On July 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with May anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

  1. Belgium
    • Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-423-812)
  2. Canada
    • Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-122-863)
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin (A-122-855)
  3. Germany
    • Certain and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-428-844)
  4. Greece
    • Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-484-803)
  5. Italy
    • Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-475-834)
  6. Japan
    • Diffusion-Annealed Nickel-Plated Flat Rolled Steel Products (A-588-869)
  7. Oman
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin (A-523-810)
  8. Republic of Korea
    • Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod (A-580-891)
    • Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-580-887/C-580-888)
    • Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-580-897/C-580-898)
    • Polyester Staple Fiber (A-580-839)
  9. Taiwan
    • Stainless Steel Plate in Coils (A-583-830)
    • Certain Stilbenic Optical Brightening Agents (A-583-848)
  10. China
    • Aluminum Extrusions (A-570-967/C-570-968)
    • Oil Country Tubular Goods (A-570-943)
    • Pure Magnesium (A-570-832)
  11. Turkey
    • Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes (A-489-501)
    • Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-489-833/C-489-834)
  12. United Arab Emirates
    • Certain Steel Nails (A-520-804)

