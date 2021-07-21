On July 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with May anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:
- Belgium
- Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-423-812)
- Canada
- Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-122-863)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin (A-122-855)
- Germany
- Certain and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-428-844)
- Greece
- Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-484-803)
- Italy
- Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-475-834)
- Japan
- Diffusion-Annealed Nickel-Plated Flat Rolled Steel Products (A-588-869)
- Oman
- Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin (A-523-810)
- Republic of Korea
- Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod (A-580-891)
- Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-580-887/C-580-888)
- Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-580-897/C-580-898)
- Polyester Staple Fiber (A-580-839)
- Taiwan
- Stainless Steel Plate in Coils (A-583-830)
- Certain Stilbenic Optical Brightening Agents (A-583-848)
- China
- Aluminum Extrusions (A-570-967/C-570-968)
- Oil Country Tubular Goods (A-570-943)
- Pure Magnesium (A-570-832)
- Turkey
- Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes (A-489-501)
- Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-489-833/C-489-834)
- United Arab Emirates
- Certain Steel Nails (A-520-804)
