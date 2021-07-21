On July 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with May anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

Belgium Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-423-812) Canada Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-122-863)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin (A-122-855) Germany Certain and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-428-844) Greece Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-484-803) Italy Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-475-834) Japan Diffusion-Annealed Nickel-Plated Flat Rolled Steel Products (A-588-869) Oman Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin (A-523-810) Republic of Korea Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod (A-580-891)

Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate (A-580-887/C-580-888)

Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-580-897/C-580-898)

Polyester Staple Fiber (A-580-839) Taiwan Stainless Steel Plate in Coils (A-583-830)

Certain Stilbenic Optical Brightening Agents (A-583-848) China Aluminum Extrusions (A-570-967/C-570-968)

Oil Country Tubular Goods (A-570-943)

Pure Magnesium (A-570-832) Turkey Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes (A-489-501)

Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-489-833/C-489-834) United Arab Emirates Certain Steel Nails (A-520-804)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.