On July 1, 2021, the Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:
AD
- Belgium: Citric Acid and Certain Citrate Salts
- Columbia: Citric Acid and Certain Citrate Salts
- India: Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products, Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Film
- Japan: Clad Steel Plate, Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip in Coils, and Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar
- Malaysia: Steel Nails and Welded Stainless Steel Pressure Pipe
- Oman: Steel Nails
- Republic of Korea: Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products, Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber, Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip in Coils, and Steel Nails
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Steel Nails and Welded Stainless Pressure Pipe
- Taiwan: Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products, Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber, Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Film, Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip in Coils, and Steel Nails
- Thailand: Carbon Steel Butt-Welded Pipe Fittings, Citric Acid and Certain Citrate Salts, and Weld Stainless Steel Pressure Pipe
- The People's Republic of China: Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings, Certain Sodium Potassium Phosphate Salts, Certain Steel Grating, Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Pipe, Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products, Collated Steel Staples, Corrosion Resistant Steel Products, Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber, Persulfates, Quartz Surface Products, and Xanthan Gum.
- Turkey: Certain Pasta and Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar
- Ukraine: Oil Country Tubular Goods
CVD
- India: Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products and Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Film
- Italy: Certain Pasta and Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products
- Republic of Korea: Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Steel Nails
- The People's Republic of China: Certain Sodium and Potassium Phosphate Salts, Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Pipe, Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products, Collated Steel Staples, Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products, Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand, Quartz Surface Products, and Steel Grating
- Turkey: Certain Pasta and Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar
As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than July 30, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.