On June 30, 2021, CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC and its subsidiaries, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership and Terra International (Oklahoma) LLC ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of certain urea ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by this Petition is all mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in aqueous or ammonia solution, regardless of nitrogen concentration by weight, and regardless of the presence of additives, such as corrosion inhibiters and soluble micro or macronutrients. The covered merchandise is currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) at subheading 3102.80.0000. Although the HTSUS subheading are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC

Attn: Douglas Barnard, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary

4 Parkway North, Suite 400

Deerfield, Illinois 60015

Tel: (847) 405-2400

Fax: (847) 405-2687

Email: dbarnard@cfindustries.com

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

David J. Ross

WILMER CUTLER PICKERING HALE and DORR LLP

1875 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20006

(202) 663-6000

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed June 30, 2021 DOC Initiation July 20, 2021 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due July 14, 2021 Request to appear at hearing July 19, 2021 Hearing July 21, 2021 Briefs July 26, 2021 ITC Vote August 16, 2021 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination December 7, 2021 DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination September 23, 2021 DOC Final Antidumping Determination February 21, 2022 DOC Final Countervailing Determination December 7, 2021 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination April 6, 2022 ITC Final CVD Determination January 21, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

Russia: 181.66% – 334.20%

Republic of Trinidad and Tobago: 158.81%

ALLEGED SUBSIDIES

For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment III.

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2018 2019 2020 2020 (Jan-Apr) 2021 (Jan-Apr) Russia Quantity(ST) 1,227,252 1,706,930 1,186,295 448,049 347,304 Value ($) 212,205,336 291,248,935 163,224,556 63,247,022 59,404,604 AUV ($/ST) 173 171 138 141 171 Trinidad and Tobago Quantity(ST) 769,642 942,578 996,136 374,699 316,931 Value ($) 128,532,563 152,309,649 134,105,176 50,105,974 58,826,996 AUV ($/ST) 167 162 135 134 186

