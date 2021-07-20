On June 30, 2021, CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC and its subsidiaries, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership and Terra International (Oklahoma) LLC ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of certain urea ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise covered by this Petition is all mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in aqueous or ammonia solution, regardless of nitrogen concentration by weight, and regardless of the presence of additives, such as corrosion inhibiters and soluble micro or macronutrients. The covered merchandise is currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) at subheading 3102.80.0000. Although the HTSUS subheading are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|June 30, 2021
|DOC Initiation
|July 20, 2021
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|July 14, 2021
|Request to appear at hearing
|July 19, 2021
|Hearing
|July 21, 2021
|Briefs
|July 26, 2021
|ITC Vote
|August 16, 2021
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|December 7, 2021
|DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination
|September 23, 2021
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|February 21, 2022
|DOC Final Countervailing Determination
|December 7, 2021
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|April 6, 2022
|ITC Final CVD Determination
|January 21, 2022
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
Russia: 181.66% – 334.20%
Republic of Trinidad and Tobago: 158.81%
ALLEGED SUBSIDIES
For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment III.
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|2018
|2019
|2020
|
2020
(Jan-Apr)
|
2021
(Jan-Apr)
|Russia
|Quantity(ST)
|1,227,252
|1,706,930
|1,186,295
|448,049
|347,304
|Value ($)
|212,205,336
|291,248,935
|163,224,556
|63,247,022
|59,404,604
|AUV ($/ST)
|173
|171
|138
|141
|171
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Quantity(ST)
|769,642
|942,578
|996,136
|374,699
|316,931
|Value ($)
|128,532,563
|152,309,649
|134,105,176
|50,105,974
|58,826,996
|AUV ($/ST)
|167
|162
|135
|134
|186
