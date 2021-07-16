On June 30, 2021, Zeon Chemicals L.P. and Zeon GP, LLC ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of non-latex, non-hydrogenated acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber from France, Mexico, and South Korea.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The product covered by this investigation is commonly referred to as acrylonitrile butadiene rubber or nitrile rubber ("NBR"). NBR is a synthetic rubber produced by the emulsion polymerization of butadiene and acrylonitrile with or without the incorporation of a third component selected from methacrylic acid or isoprene. NBR is sold in bale, slab, crumb, powder, pellet, particulate, and liquid form. NBR in the latex form (HTSUS at subheading 4002.51.00) is excluded from the scope of this investigation. Also excluded from the scope of this investigation is: a) NBR containing additives (e.g. nitrile rubber further compounded with fillers, reinforcement agents, vulcanization agents, etc.; by example, products classified under HTSUS subheading 4005); b) NBR containing rubber processing chemicals, NBR containing other materials used for further processing beyond the polymerization process: and, (c) hydrogenated NBR (commonly referred to as HNBR) produced by subsequent dissolution and hydrogenation of NBR. The merchandise subject to this investigation is classified in the HTSUS at subheading 4002.59.00. Although the HTSUS subheading is provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the merchandise under investigation is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

4111 Bells Lane,

Louisville, KY 40211

Contact: Brian Cail

Telephone: (502) 775-2078

Email: Brian.Cail@zeonchemicals.com

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

Matthew T. McGrath, Esq.

BARNES, RICHARDSON & COLBURN LLP

1850 M St NW

Suite 1060

Washington, D.C. 20036

(202) 438-0070

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed June 30, 2021 DOC Initiation July 20, 2021 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due July 14, 2021 Request to appear at hearing July 19, 2021 Hearing July 21, 2021 Briefs July 26, 2021 ITC Vote August 16, 2021 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination December 7, 2021 DOC Final Antidumping Determination February 21, 2022 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination April 6, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

France: 72.27%

Mexico: 97%

South Korea: 110.31%

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2018 2019 2020 France Quantity(kg) 14,012,835 13,699,303 11,405,649 Value ($) 39,734,882 38,190,077 28,200,660 AUV ($/kg) 2.84 2.79 2.47 Mexico Quantity(kg) 8,409,105 8,006,175 6,491,938 Value ($) 20,914,979 16,674,882 10,892,764 AUV ($/kg) 2.49 2.08 1.68 South Korea Quantity(kg) 15,083,526 13,674,908 8,770,592 Value ($) 35,959,275 26,966,893 13,196,775 AUV ($/kg) 2.38 1.97 1.50

