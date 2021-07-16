On June 30, 2021, Zeon Chemicals L.P. and Zeon GP, LLC ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of non-latex, non-hydrogenated acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber from France, Mexico, and South Korea.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The product covered by this investigation is commonly referred to as acrylonitrile butadiene rubber or nitrile rubber ("NBR"). NBR is a synthetic rubber produced by the emulsion polymerization of butadiene and acrylonitrile with or without the incorporation of a third component selected from methacrylic acid or isoprene. NBR is sold in bale, slab, crumb, powder, pellet, particulate, and liquid form. NBR in the latex form (HTSUS at subheading 4002.51.00) is excluded from the scope of this investigation. Also excluded from the scope of this investigation is: a) NBR containing additives (e.g. nitrile rubber further compounded with fillers, reinforcement agents, vulcanization agents, etc.; by example, products classified under HTSUS subheading 4005); b) NBR containing rubber processing chemicals, NBR containing other materials used for further processing beyond the polymerization process: and, (c) hydrogenated NBR (commonly referred to as HNBR) produced by subsequent dissolution and hydrogenation of NBR. The merchandise subject to this investigation is classified in the HTSUS at subheading 4002.59.00. Although the HTSUS subheading is provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the merchandise under investigation is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
Zeon Chemicals L.P.
4111 Bells Lane,
Louisville, KY 40211
Contact: Brian Cail
Telephone: (502) 775-2078
Email: Brian.Cail@zeonchemicals.com
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
Matthew T. McGrath, Esq.
BARNES, RICHARDSON & COLBURN LLP
1850 M St NW
Suite 1060
Washington, D.C. 20036
(202) 438-0070
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|June 30, 2021
|DOC Initiation
|July 20, 2021
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|July 14, 2021
|Request to appear at hearing
|July 19, 2021
|Hearing
|July 21, 2021
|Briefs
|July 26, 2021
|ITC Vote
|August 16, 2021
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|December 7, 2021
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|February 21, 2022
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|April 6, 2022
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
France: 72.27%
Mexico: 97%
South Korea: 110.31%
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|2018
|2019
|2020
|France
|Quantity(kg)
|14,012,835
|13,699,303
|11,405,649
|Value ($)
|39,734,882
|38,190,077
|28,200,660
|AUV ($/kg)
|2.84
|2.79
|2.47
|Mexico
|Quantity(kg)
|8,409,105
|8,006,175
|6,491,938
|Value ($)
|20,914,979
|16,674,882
|10,892,764
|AUV ($/kg)
|2.49
|2.08
|1.68
|South Korea
|Quantity(kg)
|15,083,526
|13,674,908
|8,770,592
|Value ($)
|35,959,275
|26,966,893
|13,196,775
|AUV ($/kg)
|2.38
|1.97
|1.50
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.