On June 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with April anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

  1. Argentina
    • Biodiesel (A-357-820)
  2. India
    • Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod (A-533-887/C-533-888)
  3. Indonesia
    • Biodiesel (A-560-830)
  4. Thailand
    • Certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp (A-549-822)
  5. China
    • 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R-134a) (A-570-044)
    • Aluminum Extrusions (A-570-967/C-570-968)
    • Alloy and Certain Carbon Steel Threaded Rod (A-570-104/C-570-105)
    • Certain Activated Carbon (A-570-904)
    • Certain Aluminum Foil (A-570-053/C-570-054)
    • Drawn Stainless Steel Sinks (A-570-983)
    • Magnesium Metal (A-570-896)
    • Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip (A-570-042/C-570-043)
    • Wooden Cabinets and Vanities and Components Thereof (A-570-106/C-570-107)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.