On June 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with April anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:
- Argentina
- Biodiesel (A-357-820)
- India
- Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod (A-533-887/C-533-888)
- Indonesia
- Biodiesel (A-560-830)
- Thailand
- Certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp (A-549-822)
- China
- 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R-134a) (A-570-044)
- Aluminum Extrusions (A-570-967/C-570-968)
- Alloy and Certain Carbon Steel Threaded Rod (A-570-104/C-570-105)
- Certain Activated Carbon (A-570-904)
- Certain Aluminum Foil (A-570-053/C-570-054)
- Drawn Stainless Steel Sinks (A-570-983)
- Magnesium Metal (A-570-896)
- Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip (A-570-042/C-570-043)
- Wooden Cabinets and Vanities and Components Thereof (A-570-106/C-570-107)
