On June 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with April anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

Argentina Biodiesel (A-357-820) India Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod (A-533-887/C-533-888) Indonesia Biodiesel (A-560-830) Thailand Certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp (A-549-822) China 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R-134a) (A-570-044)

Aluminum Extrusions (A-570-967/C-570-968)

Alloy and Certain Carbon Steel Threaded Rod (A-570-104/C-570-105)

Certain Activated Carbon (A-570-904)

Certain Aluminum Foil (A-570-053/C-570-054)

Drawn Stainless Steel Sinks (A-570-983)

Magnesium Metal (A-570-896)

Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip (A-570-042/C-570-043)

Wooden Cabinets and Vanities and Components Thereof (A-570-106/C-570-107)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.