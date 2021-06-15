In Husch Blackwell's May 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:
- USTR announced and immediately suspended Section 301 tariffs against Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK, which had all adopted Digital Service Taxes
- The Disappearance of the Service Contract in Ocean Shipping and Resurgence of Ocean Tramp Practices
- An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
- U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
- Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
- Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
