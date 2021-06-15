In Husch Blackwell's May 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

USTR announced and immediately suspended Section 301 tariffs against Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK, which had all adopted Digital Service Taxes

The Disappearance of the Service Contract in Ocean Shipping and Resurgence of Ocean Tramp Practices

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

