self

After four years of an "America First" trade approach, the new Biden administration is looking to rebalance U.S. trade policies and rebuild international relationships. Will there be a complete return to pre-Trump trade policies? Can businesses expect the new administration to more effectively promote U.S. economic interests while reestablishing the U.S. as a global trade leader? We explore these questions and more in this episode.

Joining host Sarah Ben-Moussa is Reid Whitten. Reid is the Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office, practicing in international trade regulations and investigations. He shares his time serving clients out of the Washington, D.C. office. He is also Leader of the Sheppard Mullin CFIUS Team. Reid is a thought leader on cross-border business regulations. Reid is an Adjunct Professor at the New College of the Humanities in London and at Wake Forest University in the U.S., where he teaches courses on the law of international business. He is the lead author and editor of The CFIUS Book and is the head of the firm's CFIUS Team.

Sarah Ben-Moussa is an associate in the corporate practice group in Sheppard Mullin's New York office and is a member of the Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance team. As a member of the Sheppard Mullin French Desk, Sarah focuses her practice on domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, project-level debt and equity financings of wind and solar facilities, and general corporate matters involving French and American companies. Before joining Sheppard Mullin, Sarah spent a year and a half studying and working in Paris.

Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. You can listen in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What does the new Biden leadership tell us about the future of U.S. trade policy?

How are U.S. Consulates and Embassies around the world reacting to the stability of the new administration?

Are there likely to be unintended consequences of returning to "normal" diplomatic channels?

What are some practical implications of new international trade policies for companies looking to invest in the U.S.?

What are the lessons learned from the impact of COVID-19 on businesses?

How can the government balance an interest in increased globalization with demand for greater domestic economic investment?

How will foreign companies maneuver the tension that exists between the U.S. and China as the two countries continue to pull apart from each other?

Contact Information

Reid Whitten

Sarah Ben-Moussa

Sheppard Mullin French Desk

Thank you for listening!