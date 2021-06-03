ARTICLE

On June 1, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Germany: Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel

India: Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel, Glycine, and Quartz Surface Products

Italy: Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel

Japan: Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure (Over 4 ½ inches), Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure (Under 4 ½ inches), and Glycine

Republic of Korea: Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel

Vietnam: Certain Tool Chests and Cabinets and Laminated Woven Sacks

Spain: Chlorinated Isocyanurates and Finished Carbon Steel Flanges

Switzerland: Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel

Taiwan: Helical Spring Lock Washers

The People's Republic of China: Artist Canvas, Ceramic Tile, Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel, Certain Tool Chests and Cabinets, Chlorinated Isocyanurates, Furfuryl Alcohol, High Pressure Steel Cylinders, Polyester Staple Fiber, Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand, Silicon Metal, and Tapered Roller Bearings

Turkey: Quartz Surface Products

CVD

India: Glycine and Quartz Surface Products

Vietnam: Laminated Woven Sacks

The People's Republic of China: Ceramic Tile, Glycine, High Pressure Steel Cylinders, and Stainless Steel Flanges

Turkey: Quartz Surface Products

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than June 30, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

