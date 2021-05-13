On March 31, 2021, the Organic Soybean Processors of America, American Natural Processors, LLC, Lester Feed & Grain Co., Organic Production Services, LLC, Professional Proteins Ltd., Sheppard Grain Enterprises, LLC, Simmons Grain Co., Super Soy, LLC, and Tri-State Crush ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of organic soybean meal from India.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise subject to the petition is certain certified organic soybean meal. Certified organic soybean meal can consist of ground soybean cake, ground soybean chips, and/or ground soybean flakes, with or without oil residues. Soybean cake is the product after the extraction of part of the oil from soybeans. Soybean chips and soybean flakes are produced by cracking, heating, and flaking soybeans and reducing the oil content of the conditioned product. "Certified organic soybean meal" is certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program (NOP) or equivalently certified to NOP standards.
The products covered by this petition are currently classified under the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) subheadings: 1208.10.0010 and 2304.00.0000. Certified organic soybean meal may also enter under HTSUS 2309.90.1005, 2309.90.1015, 2309.90.1010, 2309.90.1030, 2309.90.1032, 2309.90.1035, 2309.90.1045, 2309.90.1050, 2308.00.9890.
The HTSUS subheadings and specifications are provided for convenience and customs purposes; the written description of the scope is dispositive. The HTSUS subheadings and specifications are provided for convenience and customs purposes; the written description of the scope is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
Organic Soybean Processors of America
800 North Capitol Street NW
#800
Washington, D.C. 20002
Contact: Hunter Moorhead
Email: hmoorhead@crshq.com
Phone: (202)559-0170
American Natural Processors, LLC
600 Stevens Port Drive, Suite 325
Dakota Dunes, SD 57049
Contact: Sam Jennett
Email: samj@americannatural.us
Phone: (712)225-3500
Lester Feed & Grain Co.
206 Clinton Avenue
Lester, IA 51242
Contact: Jesse Moser
Email: jessem@lesterfg.com
Phone: (712)478-4440
Organic Production Services, LLC
802 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy,
Weldon N.C. 27890
Contact: James W. Patterson
Email: jpatterson@ops.farm
Phone: (803)684-5288
Professional Proteins Ltd.
2346 Hwy 1 and 92
Washington, Iowa 52353
Contact: Beth Bennett
Email: beth.bennett@windstream.net
Phone: (319) 652-6541
Sheppard Grain Enterprises, LLC
1615 Maryland Rd.,
Phelps, NY 14532
Contact: John Sheppard
Email: jsheppard@SheppardGrain.com
Phone: (315)548-9271
Simmons Grain Co.
600 Snyder Rd.
PO Box 432
Salem, OH 44460
Contact: Annette Cook
Email: annette@simmonsgrain.com
Phone: (330) 337-6327
Super Soy, LLC
N 3503 Hwy 104
Brodhead, WI 53520
Contact: Andy Strommen
Email: andysssf@gmail.com
Phone: (608) 654- 5123
Tri-State Crush
801 N. Huntington Street,
Syracuse, IN 46567
Contact: Travis Luke
Email: Travis@tristatecrush.com
Phone: (913) 416-5662
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
Daniel D. Ujczo, Esq.
Thompson Hine LLP
1919 M Street, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20036-3537
Phone: (202) 331-8330
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|March 31, 2021
|DOC Initiation
|April 20, 2021
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|April 14, 2021
|Request to appear at hearing
|April 20, 2021
|Hearing
|April 21, 2021
|Briefs
|April 26, 2021
|ITC Vote
|May 17, 2021
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|September 7, 2021
|DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination
|June 24, 2021
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|November 22, 2021
|DOC Final Countervailing Determination
|September 7, 2021
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|January 5, 2022
|ITC Final CVD Determination
|October 22, 2021
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
China: 154.12%
ALLEGED SUBSIDIES
For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment III .
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|2019
|2020
|India
|Quantity(MT)
|304,771.60
|387,268.70
|Value ($)
|191,199,000
|248,116,000
|AUV ($/Units)
|627.35
|640.68
Originally published 1 April 2021.
