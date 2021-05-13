On March 31, 2021, the Organic Soybean Processors of America, American Natural Processors, LLC, Lester Feed & Grain Co., Organic Production Services, LLC, Professional Proteins Ltd., Sheppard Grain Enterprises, LLC, Simmons Grain Co., Super Soy, LLC, and Tri-State Crush ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of organic soybean meal from India.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise subject to the petition is certain certified organic soybean meal. Certified organic soybean meal can consist of ground soybean cake, ground soybean chips, and/or ground soybean flakes, with or without oil residues. Soybean cake is the product after the extraction of part of the oil from soybeans. Soybean chips and soybean flakes are produced by cracking, heating, and flaking soybeans and reducing the oil content of the conditioned product. "Certified organic soybean meal" is certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program (NOP) or equivalently certified to NOP standards.

The products covered by this petition are currently classified under the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) subheadings: 1208.10.0010 and 2304.00.0000. Certified organic soybean meal may also enter under HTSUS 2309.90.1005, 2309.90.1015, 2309.90.1010, 2309.90.1030, 2309.90.1032, 2309.90.1035, 2309.90.1045, 2309.90.1050, 2308.00.9890.

The HTSUS subheadings and specifications are provided for convenience and customs purposes; the written description of the scope is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

Organic Soybean Processors of America

800 North Capitol Street NW

#800

Washington, D.C. 20002

Contact: Hunter Moorhead

Email: hmoorhead@crshq.com

Phone: (202)559-0170

American Natural Processors, LLC

600 Stevens Port Drive, Suite 325

Dakota Dunes, SD 57049

Contact: Sam Jennett

Email: samj@americannatural.us

Phone: (712)225-3500

Lester Feed & Grain Co.

206 Clinton Avenue

Lester, IA 51242

Contact: Jesse Moser

Email: jessem@lesterfg.com

Phone: (712)478-4440

Organic Production Services, LLC

802 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy,

Weldon N.C. 27890

Contact: James W. Patterson

Email: jpatterson@ops.farm

Phone: (803)684-5288

Professional Proteins Ltd.

2346 Hwy 1 and 92

Washington, Iowa 52353

Contact: Beth Bennett

Email: beth.bennett@windstream.net

Phone: (319) 652-6541

Sheppard Grain Enterprises, LLC

1615 Maryland Rd.,

Phelps, NY 14532

Contact: John Sheppard

Email: jsheppard@SheppardGrain.com

Phone: (315)548-9271

Simmons Grain Co.

600 Snyder Rd.

PO Box 432

Salem, OH 44460

Contact: Annette Cook

Email: annette@simmonsgrain.com

Phone: (330) 337-6327

Super Soy, LLC

N 3503 Hwy 104

Brodhead, WI 53520

Contact: Andy Strommen

Email: andysssf@gmail.com

Phone: (608) 654- 5123

Tri-State Crush

801 N. Huntington Street,

Syracuse, IN 46567

Contact: Travis Luke

Email: Travis@tristatecrush.com

Phone: (913) 416-5662

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

Daniel D. Ujczo, Esq.

Thompson Hine LLP

1919 M Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20036-3537

Phone: (202) 331-8330

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed March 31, 2021 DOC Initiation April 20, 2021 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due April 14, 2021 Request to appear at hearing April 20, 2021 Hearing April 21, 2021 Briefs April 26, 2021 ITC Vote May 17, 2021 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination September 7, 2021 DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination June 24, 2021 DOC Final Antidumping Determination November 22, 2021 DOC Final Countervailing Determination September 7, 2021 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination January 5, 2022 ITC Final CVD Determination October 22, 2021

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

China: 154.12%

ALLEGED SUBSIDIES

For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment III .

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2019 2020 India Quantity(MT) 304,771.60 387,268.70 Value ($) 191,199,000 248,116,000 AUV ($/Units) 627.35 640.68

Originally published 1 April 2021.

