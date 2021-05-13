On April 21, 2021, the American Honey Producers Association and Sioux Honey Association ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of raw honey from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by these petitions is raw honey. Raw honey is honey as it exists in the beehive or as obtained by extraction, settling and skimming, or coarse straining. Raw honey has not been filtered to a level that results in the removal of most or all of the pollen. The subject products include all grades, floral sources and colors of raw honey and also includes organic raw honey.

Excluded from the scope is comb honey or honey that is packaged for retail sale (e.g., in bottles or other retail containers of five (5) lbs or less).

The merchandise subject to this order is currently classifiable under statistical subheading 0409.0000.05, 0409.0000.35, 0409.0000.45, 0409.0000.56, and 0409.0000.65 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States ("HTSUS"). Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of this order is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

AMERICAN HONEY PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION ("AHPA")

P.O. Box 368

Bruce, South Dakota 57220

Telephone: (605) 627-5621

Fax: (605) 627-5622

Contact: Kelvin Adee, President

SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION ("SHA")

301 Lewis Boulevard

P.O. Box 388

Sioux City, Iowa 51102

Telephone: (712) 258-0638

Fax: (712) 258-7093

Contact: Mark Mammen, President Emeritus

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

R. Alan Luberda

Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP

3050 K Street, N.W., Suite 400

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 342-8400

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II .

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed April 21, 2021 DOC Initiation May 11, 2021 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due May 5, 2021 Request to appear at hearing May 10, 2021 Hearing May 12, 2021 Briefs May 17, 2021 ITC Vote June 7, 2021 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination September 28, 2021 DOC Final Antidumping Determination December 13, 2021 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination January 26, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

Vietnam: 207.08%

Argentina: 16.83% - 22.60%

India: 34.22% - 99.16%

Brazil: 114.50%

Ukraine: 10.56% - 94.84%

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2018 2019 2020 Vietnam Quantity(lbs) 86,324,557 81,526,477 111,355,828 Value ($) 56,196,700 47,305,604 60,233,997 AUV ($/lbs) .65 .58 .54 Argentina Quantity(lbs) 79,838,898 80,382,096 87,829,166 Value ($) 86,098,102 79,759,077 92,840,688 AUV ($/lbs) 1.08 .99 1.06 India Quantity(lbs) 96,215,433 109,311,801 82,585,735 Value ($) 76,006,444 79,909,309 57,382,766 AUV ($/lbs) .79 .73 .69 Brazil Quantity(lbs) 52,008,988 52,607,441 75,371,471 Value ($) 78,763,529 54,825,421 69,499,194 AUV ($/lbs) 1.51 1.04 .92 Ukraine Quantity(lbs) 18,168,236 19,051,352 24,161,264 Value ($) 15,823,735 16,094,123 18,622,263 AUV ($/lbs) .87 .84 .77

