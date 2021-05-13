On April 21, 2021, the American Honey Producers Association and Sioux Honey Association ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of raw honey from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by these petitions is raw honey. Raw honey is honey as it exists in the beehive or as obtained by extraction, settling and skimming, or coarse straining. Raw honey has not been filtered to a level that results in the removal of most or all of the pollen. The subject products include all grades, floral sources and colors of raw honey and also includes organic raw honey.

Excluded from the scope is comb honey or honey that is packaged for retail sale (e.g., in bottles or other retail containers of five (5) lbs or less).

The merchandise subject to this order is currently classifiable under statistical subheading 0409.0000.05, 0409.0000.35, 0409.0000.45, 0409.0000.56, and 0409.0000.65 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States ("HTSUS"). Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of this order is dispositive.

 

PETITIONERS

AMERICAN HONEY PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION ("AHPA")

Contact: Kelvin Adee, President

 

SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION ("SHA")

Contact: Mark Mammen, President Emeritus

 

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

R. Alan Luberda

Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I

 

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II .

 

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date
Petition Filed April 21, 2021
DOC Initiation May 11, 2021
ITC Preliminary Investigation:
Questionnaires Due May 5, 2021
Request to appear at hearing May 10, 2021
Hearing May 12, 2021
Briefs May 17, 2021
ITC Vote June 7, 2021
DOC Investigation Schedule:
DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination September 28, 2021
DOC Final Antidumping Determination December 13, 2021
ITC Final Investigation:
ITC Final AD Determination January 26, 2022

 

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

Vietnam: 207.08%

Argentina: 16.83% - 22.60%

India: 34.22% - 99.16%

Brazil: 114.50%

Ukraine: 10.56% - 94.84%

 

 IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2018 2019 2020
Vietnam
Quantity(lbs) 86,324,557 81,526,477 111,355,828
Value ($) 56,196,700 47,305,604 60,233,997
AUV ($/lbs) .65 .58 .54
Argentina
Quantity(lbs) 79,838,898 80,382,096 87,829,166
Value ($) 86,098,102 79,759,077 92,840,688
AUV ($/lbs) 1.08 .99 1.06
India
Quantity(lbs) 96,215,433 109,311,801 82,585,735
Value ($) 76,006,444 79,909,309 57,382,766
AUV ($/lbs) .79 .73 .69
Brazil
Quantity(lbs) 52,008,988 52,607,441 75,371,471
Value ($) 78,763,529 54,825,421 69,499,194
AUV ($/lbs) 1.51 1.04 .92
Ukraine
Quantity(lbs) 18,168,236 19,051,352 24,161,264
Value ($) 15,823,735 16,094,123 18,622,263
AUV ($/lbs) .87 .84 .77

Originally published 21 April 2021.

