On April 21, 2021, the American Honey Producers Association and Sioux Honey Association ("Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of raw honey from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise covered by these petitions is raw honey. Raw honey is honey as it exists in the beehive or as obtained by extraction, settling and skimming, or coarse straining. Raw honey has not been filtered to a level that results in the removal of most or all of the pollen. The subject products include all grades, floral sources and colors of raw honey and also includes organic raw honey.
Excluded from the scope is comb honey or honey that is packaged for retail sale (e.g., in bottles or other retail containers of five (5) lbs or less).
The merchandise subject to this order is currently classifiable under statistical subheading 0409.0000.05, 0409.0000.35, 0409.0000.45, 0409.0000.56, and 0409.0000.65 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States ("HTSUS"). Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of this order is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
AMERICAN HONEY PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION ("AHPA")
P.O. Box 368
Bruce, South Dakota 57220
Telephone: (605) 627-5621
Fax: (605) 627-5622
Contact: Kelvin Adee, President
SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION ("SHA")
301 Lewis Boulevard
P.O. Box 388
Sioux City, Iowa 51102
Telephone: (712) 258-0638
Fax: (712) 258-7093
Contact: Mark Mammen, President Emeritus
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
R. Alan Luberda
Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP
3050 K Street, N.W., Suite 400
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 342-8400
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II .
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|April 21, 2021
|DOC Initiation
|May 11, 2021
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|May 5, 2021
|Request to appear at hearing
|May 10, 2021
|Hearing
|May 12, 2021
|Briefs
|May 17, 2021
|ITC Vote
|June 7, 2021
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|September 28, 2021
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|December 13, 2021
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|January 26, 2022
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
Vietnam: 207.08%
Argentina: 16.83% - 22.60%
India: 34.22% - 99.16%
Brazil: 114.50%
Ukraine: 10.56% - 94.84%
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Vietnam
|Quantity(lbs)
|86,324,557
|81,526,477
|111,355,828
|Value ($)
|56,196,700
|47,305,604
|60,233,997
|AUV ($/lbs)
|.65
|.58
|.54
|Argentina
|Quantity(lbs)
|79,838,898
|80,382,096
|87,829,166
|Value ($)
|86,098,102
|79,759,077
|92,840,688
|AUV ($/lbs)
|1.08
|.99
|1.06
|India
|Quantity(lbs)
|96,215,433
|109,311,801
|82,585,735
|Value ($)
|76,006,444
|79,909,309
|57,382,766
|AUV ($/lbs)
|.79
|.73
|.69
|Brazil
|Quantity(lbs)
|52,008,988
|52,607,441
|75,371,471
|Value ($)
|78,763,529
|54,825,421
|69,499,194
|AUV ($/lbs)
|1.51
|1.04
|.92
|Ukraine
|Quantity(lbs)
|18,168,236
|19,051,352
|24,161,264
|Value ($)
|15,823,735
|16,094,123
|18,622,263
|AUV ($/lbs)
|.87
|.84
|.77
Originally published 21 April 2021.
