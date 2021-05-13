On May 3, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Austria: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate

Belgium: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate and Stainless Steel Plate in Coils

Brazil: Iron Construction Castings

Canada: Large Diameter Welded Pipe and Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin

France: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate

Germany: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate

India: Certain Welded Carbon Steel Standard Pipes and Tubes, Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin, and Silicomanganese

Indonesia: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags

Italy: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate and Carbon and Alloy Steel Rod

Japan: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate, Diffusion -Annealed Nickel-Plated Flat-Rolled Steel Products, and Gray Portland Cement and Cement Clinker

Kazakhstan: Silicomanganese

Oman: Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin

Republic of Korea: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate, Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod, Ferrovanadium, Large Diameter Welded Pipe, and Polyester Staple Fiber,

Vietnam: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags

South Africa: Stainless Steel Plate in Coils

Spain: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Taiwan: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate, Certain Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes, Polyester Staple Fiber, Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags, Stainless Steel Plate in Coils, and Stilbenic Optical Brightening Agents

The People's Republic of China: 1-Hydroxyethylidene-1, 1-Diphoshonic Acid (HEDP), Aluminum Extrusions, Alloy and Certain Carbon Steel Threaded Rod, Carton-Closing Staples, Cast Iron Soil Pipe, Certain Steel Wheels, Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Line Pipe, Citric Acid and Citrate Salt, Iron Construction Castings, Oil Country Tubular Goods, Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin, Pure Magnesium, and Stilbenic Optical Brightening Agents

Turkey: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod, Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes, Large Diameter Welded Pipe, and Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube

United Arab Emirates: Certain Steel Nails

The United Kingdom: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Venezuela: Silicomanganese

CVD

Brazil: Iron Construction Castings,

India: Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin

Italy: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Republic of Korea: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate and Large Diameter Welded Pipe

Vietnam: Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags

South Africa: Stainless Steel Plate in Coils

The People's Republic of China: 1-Hydroxyethylidene-1, 1-Diphoshonic Acid (HEDP), Aluminum Extrusions, Cast Iron Soil Pipe, Certain Steel Wheels, Citric Acid and Citrate Salt, and Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin

Turkey: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod and Large Diameter Welded Pipe

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than May 31, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

If your company or your suppliers are affected by these reviews, please contact Husch Blackwell's International Trade and Supply Chain group for assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.