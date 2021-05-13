On May 5, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with March anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

Brazil Certain Uncoated Paper (A-351-842) Portugal Certain Uncoated Paper (A-471-807) Thailand Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes (A-549-502) China Certain Amorphous Silica Fabric (A-570-038/C-570-039)

Glycine (A-570-836)

Truck and Bus Tires (A-570-040) Canada Certain Softwood Lumber Products (C-122-858) India Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber (C-533-876) Turkey Circular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes (C-489-502)

