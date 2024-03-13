ARTICLE

Embark on a journey into the evolving landscape of customs and trade law during our webinar, "Navigating the Future: 2024 Trends in International Trade." During this webinar, we will delve into the key developments and emerging patterns that are shaping the world of international trade in the year 2024 and beyond.



We will discuss:

FDA: How the FDA will enforce new requirements under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act (MoCRA); Updates on MoCRA; Crystal ball: the future of regulatory oversight of food.

AD/CVD: How importers should prepare for the continued increase in cases, uncertain environment, and shifting supply chains.

Import/Export Enforcement: Penalties for double invoicing schemes; E-commerce updates; The latest word in Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs.

Forced Labor: Increase in targeted products and sectors; Litigation over entities being placed on the Entity List; What your company should do now to prepare for a detention.



