This webinar will discuss the supply chain, its vulnerabilities and the increasing importance for companies to have visibility into their supply chains not only for compliance and legal considerations, but for reputational risks as well. The topics covered below are appliable for companies manufacturing, importing, and exporting around the world, with a focus on imports into the U.S.

Specific topics to be covered will include:

The ongoing US-China trade war and its impact on supply chains;

ESG, including the push for transparency with regards to sustainability and worker rights;

Enforcement trends regarding the importation of goods made with forced labor;

Duty mitigation strategies;

Nearshoring: Legal perspectives on Mexico and the US;

An overview of the maze of U.S. Federal and State regulations covering imported goods.

