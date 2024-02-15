ARTICLE

Dive deep into the changes in American trade remedies and customs policy enforcement with Akin's seasoned attorneys. Explore the intricacies of forced labor regulations and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), uncovering how U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP) has created substantial challenges for importers, domestic buyers, and foreign manufacturers. Learn about newly adopted antidumping and countervailing duty enforcement mechanisms at the U.S. Commerce Department. Hear about practical strategies to reduce supply chain risk.

