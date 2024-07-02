ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Looking Ahead From Lviv: Sustainable Development In A Post-Conflict Ukraine

Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe senior counsel Lucinda Low authored an article in Just Security, "Looking Ahead from Lviv: Sustainable Development in a Post-Conflict Ukraine."
Steptoe senior counsel Lucinda Low authored an article in Just Security, "Looking Ahead from Lviv: Sustainable Development in a Post-Conflict Ukraine." The article discusses a number of key topics that achieving sustainable development in a post-conflict Ukraine needs to consider. Recognizing the scale of the needs and the importance of a coordinated effort, it also suggests a more immediate task: a comprehensive legal inventory of efforts that are already underway to identify gaps and promote communication and coordination.

This article is part of Just Security's Symposium, International Law in the Face of Russia's Aggression in Ukraine: The View from Lviv. The Symposium was launched in February 2024, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It builds on a 2023 convening of international and Ukrainian legal professionals in Lviv, Ukraine, organized by the Ukrainian Association of International Law and the American Society of International Law, in collaboration with other key stakeholders including the Ukrainian Bar Association.

Read the full article at Just Security.

