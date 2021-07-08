In a final rule issued pursuant to Executive Order ("E.O.") 14022 ("Termination of Emergency with Respect to the International Criminal Court"), OFAC removed the International Criminal Court-Related Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations.

OFAC's action completes the process of dismantling the International Criminal Court-Related Sanctions Regulations initiated by President Biden's E.O. in April 2021. (See previous coverage.) President Biden's E.O. revoked E.O. 13928 ("Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the International Criminal Court"), issued by then-President Trump in June 2020. E.O. 13928 delegated authority to OFAC to promulgate regulations targeting certain actions by the International Criminal Court.

The removal of the International Criminal Court-Related Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations will go into effect on July 6, 2021.

