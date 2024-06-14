Making Trade Inclusive For All Americans: A Conversation With Dr. Jan Yves Remy (Podcast)

Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt interviews Dr. Jan Yves Remy, Director of the SShridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services / University of the West Indies...

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self Wiley Podcast · Making Trade Inclusive for All Americans: A Conversation with Dr. Jan Yves Remy

Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt interviews Dr. Jan Yves Remy, Director of the SShridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services / University of the West Indies . Dr. Remy discusses the trade, climate change, and gender challenges facing the Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS). She emphasizes the need for resilient and inclusive trade policies, and the importance of gender-specific provisions in trade agreements. She also highlights the role of the Caribbean Women in Trade Network in promoting gender-inclusive policies and advocates for addressing SIDS' unique challenges in international negotiations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.