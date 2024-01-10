ARTICLE

During the COP28 summit, the U.S. and nearly 200 nations pledged to shift away from fossil fuels, triple renewable energy capacity, and slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Innovations in cleantech are vital to meet these goals, as is evident in a surge of patent filings in recent years. In 2021, roughly 7% of USPTO patents were for cleantech. Patent applications for renewables, carbon capture, electric vehicles, and other green tech soared. The USPTO's Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program expedites patent examination for emission-reducing tech, proving successful with swift approvals. Learn more in Ryan Schermerhorn's most recent article, published in Industry Today.

