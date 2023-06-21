Michael Takacs (Partner-Philadelphia) had the motion to dismiss granted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for Wilson Elser's client, an overseas battery pack manufacturer. In this subrogation action, the plaintiffs allege that our client supplied a battery pack for an electric bicycle that caught fire and caused property damage exceeding $250,000. Mike filed a rule 12(b)(2) motion to dismiss, asserting that the court could not exercise general or specific jurisdiction over Wilson Elser's client, as the client had no contacts within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In granting the motion, the court determined that the plaintiffs failed to provide any support for their argument that our client purposefully availed itself of any Pennsylvania connections while pursuing its business interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.