Listen to FTI Consulting and Pallas Partners LLP's well-rounded discussion on the Sanctions and Trade Compliance landscape and projections for the year ahead. Suzanne Lampow-Bernard and Steve Wilcox are joined by Matt Getz and Nick Turvey from Pallas Partners LLP, to outline the salient trends in the constantly changing sanctions space, addressing compliance and due diligence issues and key challenges clients are facing from legal and practical perspectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.