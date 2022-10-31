United States:
Prosecution Pointer 352
31 October 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The USPTO seeks feedback from its stakeholders on expanding
opportunities to practice before the agency. There are two Federal
Register Notices directed to expanding opportunities to appear
before the PTAB and expanding admission criteria for registration
to practice in patent cases before the USPTO. The USPTO's press
release along with the links to the Federal Register Notices can be
found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
When Are Compulsory Copyright Licenses Compulsory?
McDermott Will & Emery
The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit partially affirmed a district court's summary judgment order holding that audiovisual recordings of live concerts do not fall within the scope of the Copyright Act's compulsory...
Prior "Use Analogous To Trademark Use" May Win
Cowan Liebowitz & Latman PC
You may be able to assert "use analogous to trademark use" to claim priority over someone else who actually made technical use of a confusingly similar trademark or service mark before you did.