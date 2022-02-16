The U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced on Friday that it was set to resume trade missions starting as early as March 2022. Trade missions are government- led programs where members of the trade can meet directly with foreign industries and officials to explore potential business opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic brought these missions to a sudden halt in March 2020 and no trade missions have occurred in the past 24 month. The International Trade Administration ("ITA") is now preparing to resume in-person trade missions, where possible.

In preparation for missions moving forward, the ITA released specific guidelines addressing Covid-19 health and safety precautions. Mission attendees are expected to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") guidelines, including mask requirements, vaccination standards, and travel stipulations. The ITC will plan and prepare for the missions on a case-by case basis as they continue to monitor updates to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

Companies seeking more information or assistance with trade mission participation can contact the Husch Blackwell International Trade team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.