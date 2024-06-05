Navigating Risks: Adapting Insurance To Align With Evolving Methods Of Project Delivery

Insurance on a project is a vital tool with which to manage project risk. In a warming world with ever larger and more complex projects, insurance becomes that much more important...

For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Insurance on a project is a vital tool with which to manage project risk. In a warming world with ever larger and more complex projects, insurance becomes that much more important to ensure that projects can stay on track after an accident or other insurable event.

On May 30, 2024, we hosted another webinar in our Infra Insight webinar series focused on navigating project risks and adapting project insurance to align with evolving methods of project delivery. During this session, our panelists:

Provided a brief overview of the main types of project insurances along with commentary on the state of the insurance markets, with a focus on certain insurance products that are seen as essential to project delivery;

Discussed how project delivery models impact the availability of insurance and what evolving delivery models might mean for insurance availability in the future; and

Emphasized the importance of early engagement with specialist advisors when setting their insurance requirements to allow for effective and efficient insurance program design.

Panelists included Nossaman's Yukiko Kojima and Jim Vorhis, along with Michael Earp and Tariq Taherbhai from Aon Construction & Infrastructure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.