What To Do When Your Insurance Claim Is Denied? How Can You Avoid This Costly Nightmare?

Buy policies through an independent agent. Often, consumers who purchase insurance without the aid of an independent agent find themselves not carrying the correct coverage or not carrying enough coverage. This can lead to claim denials or underpayments. An independent agent's job is to make sure you have the right coverage and avoid this common pitfall. Independent insurance agents are independent. An independent insurance agent is your agent, not an employee of an insurance company. Independent agents can compare several different companies' policy forms and recommend the company that provides you with the most protection for your specific needs. An independent agent is also an advocate for you, and not for the insurance company, when a claim is filed. Promptly report changes. Failing to inform your insurance company of changes can lead to claim denials. Examples of such changes include purchasing a new car or offering a new product or service in your business. Promptly report claims or losses. Insurance policies often require the policyholder to report claims in a timely, accurate and honest manner. If you delay in reporting the loss or claim to your insurance company, your claim may be denied.

Contact a lawyer. Your insurance company may have wrongly denied your claim. If that happens, you are entitled to relief. In some cases, that relief includes payment of your attorneys' fees. A lawyer who practices insurance law can advise you whether an insurance company might have wrongly denied your claim. Insurance policies are contracts. The insurance company and policyholder have rights and obligations under the contract. A lawyer can help protect your rights and make sure the insurance company fulfills its end of the bargain. Indiana law imposes additional requirements on insurance companies. Indiana law requires an insurance company to follow certain requirements when it denies a claim. For example, an insurance company must conduct a reasonable investigation before denying a claim and must act with reasonable promptness. A lawyer who practices insurance law should know the requirements Indiana law imposes on insurance companies and whether those were followed in your case. If an insurance company denied your claim, you may be entitled to relief. The attorneys at Bose McKinney & Evans work to protect the rights of policyholders.