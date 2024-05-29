ARTICLE
29 May 2024

DAC Beachcroft Guide Features Meer On Social Inflation In The United States

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

United States Insurance
Jonathan Meer (Partner-New York, NY) contributed the U.S. component of "Social Inflation: A Thematic and Jurisdictional Guide" offered in Informed Insurance by DAC Beachcroft on May 13, 2024. This guide addresses six major themes covering various jurisdictions across the globe regarding the trend of rising insurance claims costs due to social, political, legal and economic developments. From collective redress and litigation funding to emerging risks and claimant strategy, the guide considers the key themes influencing social inflation and provides unique local insights. Jonathan addressed class actions, litigation funding, emerging risks, public sentiment, shock verdicts and claimant strategy.

Jonathan E. Meer
