selfEpisode 33: Econ 101: The Underlying Economics of RWI self

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Bryan and Gena are joined by Randy Hein, President of Berkley Transactional, for a discussion on the underlying economics of RWI policies and the implications of these economic factors for your next transaction.

Topics discussed include:

Randy's professional insurance background and how it led him to success at Berkley Transactional

Why economic factors such as human capital and financial capital are crucial to understanding RWI policies

The breakdown of "$1 dollar of premium" and how this relates to claims payouts

Why projecting the costs of RWI claims is uniquely difficult for insurers

How retentions factor into the economics of RWI

Piggy-backing off a recent trip that Bryan and Gena took to Nashville, Randy shares his playlist favorites

