The case of Haggett v. Kirzer is raising significant questions not only about the security of law firm accounts, but also about potential conflicts of interest and professional conduct violations.

Richard Rosensweig offers insights into potential factors contributing to the breach of Kirzner's Interest on Lawyers' Trust Account (IOLTA) in Mass Lawyers Weekly.

"The threat of cyber-hacking is "top of mind" for law firms, which continue to be targets for hackers."

Originally published by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

