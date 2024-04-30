United States:
Hackers Loot IOLTA Account; Insurers Look For Cover
30 April 2024
Goulston & Storrs
The case of Haggett v. Kirzer is raising significant
questions not only about the security of law firm accounts, but
also about potential conflicts of interest and professional conduct
violations.
Richard Rosensweig offers insights into potential factors
contributing to the breach of Kirzner's Interest on
Lawyers' Trust Account (IOLTA) in Mass Lawyers
Weekly.
Click here to read the
full article.
"The threat of cyber-hacking is "top of mind" for
law firms, which continue to be targets for hackers."
Originally published by Massachusetts Lawyers
Weekly
