Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Bryan and Gena are joined by Lidore DeRose, Senior Partner and Leader of Transactional Risk, Baldwin Risk Partners and Emily Short, National Director of Cyber Product, Baldwin Risk Partners, for a discussion of underlying cyber insurance coverage and how cyber insurance intersects with transactional risk insurance on deals.

Topics discussed include:

How Lidore and Emily got into the insurance industry

The intricacies of cyber insurance, including the current state of the cyber market, coverage terms, compliance, and strategies to combat cyber threats

How cyber insurance intersects with RWI on complex corporate transactions

Anticipate changes and market fluctuations in cyber insurance in the future

Lidore, Emily, Bryan, and Gena share their favorite childhood computer games

