While we may be prepared to adjust to the changes that come with aging, many underestimate and don't adequately plan for the cost of long-term care.

Investing in a long-term care insurance policy can help you cover substantial costs such as in-home care, a nursing home, or an assisted living facility while minimizing the financial burden on your family and caregivers. Watch to learn the potential benefits of preparing now for future care needs.

