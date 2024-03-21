The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (the “NAIC”) will hold its 2024 Spring National Meeting (the “Spring National Meeting”) from March 15 to March 18, 2024. This meeting will be in a hybrid format, with meetings taking place virtually and in person in Phoenix, Arizona. Willkie attorneys will attend the Spring National Meeting to follow the key topics listed below, among others. A link to the full agenda for this meeting is available here. Please contact any of the attorneys listed below if you would like to discuss these or other topics before or after the Spring National Meeting.
- The Statutory Accounting Principles (E) Working Group (SAPWG) will hear comments on previously exposed items, as well as items from its maintenance agenda. SAPWG is expected to continue discussing proposed revisions to SSAP No. 21R—Other Admitted Assets, the most recent draft of which was exposed at a February 20, 2024 SAPWG meeting for a shortened comment period ending March 7, 2024. These revisions, which reflect input received from interested parties since their initial exposure at the 2023 Fall National Meeting, aim to provide guidance for debt securities that do not qualify as bonds and to detail accounting practices for residual tranches, as well as to reflect recent changes to SSAP No. 48—Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies on the definition of residual tranches. Additionally, SAPWG will receive an update from the Interest Maintenance Reserve (“IMR”) Ad Hoc Subgroup on its meetings since forming in October 2023. Further discussion of the IMR topic is anticipated beyond the Spring National Meeting, as information on reported 2023 year-end IMR becomes available and regulators are able to assess the impact of INT 23-01T (which provided a limited-time, optional statutory accounting interpretation allowing insurers to admit a net negative IMR balance under certain circumstances).
- The Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H)
Committee will receive updates from its working groups and
receive presentations on artificial intelligence developments and
trends. In addition, its working groups and task forces plan to
discuss the following:
- The Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (H) Working
Group will discuss its project plans for 2024, will hear a
presentation from the American Academy of Actuaries and the Society
of Actuaries related to Big Data, AI, Fairness, Bias and Governance
and will receive an update on international developments on
artificial intelligence and machine learning in insurance.
- The Cybersecurity (H) Working Group will
consider adoption of the Cybersecurity Event Response Plan (CERP)
and discuss the work plan for discussion on cybersecurity and cyber
insurance. It will also receive a presentation from the American
Academy of Actuaries on resources the Academy provides in regard to
the actuarial aspects of cyber risks and a presentation from
CyberAcuView, which is an industry-supported entity that helps the
industry with cyber risk mitigation and resilience.
- The Third-Party Data and Models (H) Task Force
will hold its first public meeting and will discuss its 2024
charges and work plan.
- The Executive (EX) Committee will receive the
2023 Annual Report of NAIC Designation Program Advisory Board
Activities, as well as reports on the New Avenues to Insurance
Careers (N.A.I.C.) Foundation and on NAIC models currently under
development. During the joint meeting of the Executive (EX)
Committee and Plenary, NAIC Members will consider adoption of the
reports of the NAIC's eight standing committees and will
receive progress reports on state implementation of recently
adopted NAIC model laws and regulations (e.g., the Pet Insurance
Model Act). In addition, the Climate and Resiliency (EX)
Task Force will hear a presentation on climate resilience
and receive an update on federal and international climate
initiatives and the Special (EX) Committee on Race and
Insurance will receive updates on the progress of its
workstreams and the Member Diversity Leadership Forum.
- The Property and Casualty Insurance (C)
Committee will hear presentations on the use of consumer
information in homeowners insurance and on parametric insurance
products, as well as receiving an update on the state regulator
data call regarding homeowners insurance. In addition:
- The Surplus Lines (C) Task Force will continue
discussion of issues raised by the current Uniform Certificate of
Authority Application's Uniform Consent to Service of
Process (“Form 12”) in light of the United States
Supreme Court's decision in Mallory v. Southern Railway
Co., 600 U.S. 122 (2023). Interested parties have raised
concerns that broad language contained in Form 12, which was
drafted for use by admitted carriers, could subject surplus lines
issuers executing the form to a state's general jurisdiction
under Mallory. At the 2023 Fall National Meeting, the
Surplus Lines (C) Task Force directed the formation of a drafting
group to review and consider relevant language within the
Nonadmitted Insurance Model Act (#870) and the
Unauthorized Insurers Process Act (#850), as well as
potentially drafting a new service of process form for use by
surplus lines insurers. We anticipate that the drafting group will
provide updates on these workstreams.
- The Interstate Insurance Product Regulation
Commission and the Management Committee
will meet in joint session to hold a public hearing on the proposed
Standards for Individual Deferred Index Linked Variable Annuity
Contracts (Commonly Marketed as Registered Index Linked
Annuities) and amendments to the Additional Standards for
Market Value Adjustment Feature Provided through a Separate
Account, as well as discussing priorities, objectives, and
action items for the next three years.
- The Financial Regulation Standards And Accreditation (F) Committee will discuss revisions adopted in 2023 to NAIC publications referenced in the NAIC accreditation standards.
