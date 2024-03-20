self

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Kicking off the new year with their first guest of 2024, Bryan and Gena welcome Megan Quail, Managing Director and Head of Reps and Warranties Insurance – North America, VALE Insurance Partners for a discussion of where RWI stands in the first few months of 2024 and what we can expect in the year to come.

Topics discussed include:

How Megan transitioned from an initial career path in litigation to working in RWI

Megan's role in forming WoTR, Women of Transactional Risk, the highly successful industry group supporting women with careers in transactional risk

The current state of the RWI market including pricing, retention, and policy term updates

The impact of new carriers in the RWI space

Where Megan sees RWI headed for the remainder of 2024

Megan's favorite Barenaked Ladies song

