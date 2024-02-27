Price Collins (Partner-Dallas), Ashley Gilmore (Partner-Dallas) and Janet Tolbert (Of Counsel-Dallas) co-authored "Insurance Law" for the 2023 SMU Annual Texas Survey, published in the February 16, 2024, edition of SMU Scholar. Volume 9 of the annual survey reviews significant developments in Texas law through November 2022, outlined in articles submitted by law professors, attorneys and judges. Price, Ashley, and Janet examine various cases, decisions and evolving interpretations in multiple areas of insurance coverage law. Their discussion includes noteworthy opinions issued by Texas federal and state courts and a detailed analysis of the Supreme Court's long-awaited decision recognizing a limited exception to the eight-corners rule, allowing for the consideration of extrinsic evidence in determining an insurer's duty to defend. The Supreme Court's subsequent opinions concerning the myriad of concerns and limitations surrounding the use of extrinsic evidence and the ensuing varied results in applying the exception in federal district courts are also detailed.

