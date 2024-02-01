Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) and Taylor Buono (Associate-Las Vegas, NV) collaborated with retired Wilson Elser partner Stratton Horres to produce "In Pursuit of Adventure," an article on the serious implications of extreme tourism published in CLM Magazine on January 18, 2014. The authors caution: "...beneath the excitement lies a complex web of legal considerations that must be navigated with care. From liability waivers that protect both companies and participants to stringent safety regulations that ensure a baseline of protection, the adventure travel industry operates under a unique legal framework. Duty of care, insurance, environmental regulations, permits and international nuances further add to the complexity."

