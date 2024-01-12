Paul White (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) and Jennifer Martin (Partner-Dallas, TX) co-authored the two-part series A Deep Dive on Bad Faith. Part I – "Avoiding Charges of Unfair Claim Settlement Practices on Third-Party Liability Claims" appeared in the November 2023 posting of CLM Magazine. Part II – "Stay the Course of Reasonable Claims Handling" was published in December 2023.

