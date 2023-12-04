The suit followed Mrs. Hinners's May 2019 civic speech to the Huron City Council—and the unsuccessful prosecution that ensued.

Huron, OH – The City of Huron, Ohio, through its insurance carrier, has paid Stacy and Jason Hinners $256,000 to fully settle their First Amendment–retaliation federal lawsuit against the City and its current and former officials. The suit arose from Huron officials' conduct during a May 14, 2019 Huron City Council meeting.

