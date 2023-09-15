Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 30: Transactional Risk Insurance in Asia: Market Primer and Opportunities Ahead
Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.
Episode 30: Transactional Risk Insurance in Asia: Market Primer and Opportunities Ahead
Returning from a summer hiatus, Bryan and Gena are joined by veteran broker Sandra Lee, Chief Executive Officer – Asia, BMS Group, for a discussion on the state of transactional risk insurance in Asia.
Topics discussed include:
- How Sandra transitioned from working as an M&A attorney to being one of the first transactional risk brokers in Asia
- How BMS created a premier global platform for transactional risk with unique capabilities in Asia
- The key similarities and differences between transactional risk policies in Asia and North America
- Current pricing trends and deal activity in Asia
- The growth in carriers underwriting in Asia
- Geographic differentiation in underwriting transactions in Asia
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.