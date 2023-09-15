self Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 30: Transactional Risk Insurance in Asia: Market Primer and Opportunities Ahead

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Returning from a summer hiatus, Bryan and Gena are joined by veteran broker Sandra Lee, Chief Executive Officer – Asia, BMS Group, for a discussion on the state of transactional risk insurance in Asia.

Topics discussed include:

How Sandra transitioned from working as an M&A attorney to being one of the first transactional risk brokers in Asia

How BMS created a premier global platform for transactional risk with unique capabilities in Asia

The key similarities and differences between transactional risk policies in Asia and North America

Current pricing trends and deal activity in Asia

The growth in carriers underwriting in Asia

Geographic differentiation in underwriting transactions in Asia

