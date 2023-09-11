Split-dollar life insurance is a strategy, not a product. It is used in employer/employee arrangements and in estate planning. Listen in when our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, and Eyrka Morehead, President and CEO of Collaborative Planning Group, Inc. discuss when to use this strategy, how to know which regime is appropriate to use, if it can be an employee fringe benefit, if it is a business exit strategy, and more. This is a complicated strategy that requires a strong policy services team so tune in to learn more.

DOWNLOAD TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE

Originally published 20 June 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.