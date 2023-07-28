self

Today's guest is a true expert in legal operations. Kiran Mallavarapu is the executive vice president and senior manager of Legal Strategic Services at Liberty Mutual Insurance. A mechanical engineer by training, Kiran worked at General Motors for several years before joining Liberty Mutual as a senior business consultant. He then moved to a legal ops role, where he was able to apply his creative and problem-solving skills while also utilizing data and technology. Today, Kiran leads a team of over 150 people focused on managing outside counsel relationships, legal analytics, and predictive modeling. The department provides systems and technology solutions to the company's legal department—improving legal processes and driving innovation as well. It is one of the most well-known and well-regarded legal ops functions in the country.

In today's conversation, Kiran discusses how a toy car inspired his interest in problem-solving, the innovative culture at Liberty Mutual, what he's learned from working with lawyers, and storytelling through data.

