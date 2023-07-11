There is a wide variety of insurance coverage that potentially responds to storm-related losses, including general liability, marine cargo, and inland marine. But first-party property insurance – sometimes referred to as "all-risk" coverage – is the policy most likely to apply.

With hurricane season well underway, Christopher Loeber, head of Pryor Cashman's Insurance Recovery + Counseling Practice, shares guidance in the video below for insurance policyholders to maximize their coverage in the wake of increasingly stronger weather-related events.

