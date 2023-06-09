self

Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 29: Striking the Right Balance – Archer Transactional Enters the RWI Space

Archer Transactional, a Balanced Partners Program, recently launched in the RWI space, with long-time transactional risk leader Ben Welch at the helm. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by Ben for a discussion of Archer's birth and how this new carrier will seek to become the best RWI platform in the United States by marrying underwriting efficiency with strong claims handling experience.

Topics discussed include:

How Ben's background in litigation, claims, and underwriting prepared him for his current role

How Archer obtained capacity and still launched despite the challenging M&A environment

Background on the team that Ben has assembled at Archer

The continuing strong demand for contingent risk insurance

The importance of claims and Archer's approach to claims handling

How AI can factor into transactional risk insurance in the future

Ben's favorite moment as a newspaper journalist in his career before RWI

