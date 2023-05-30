Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 28: RiskPoint – A Global Underwriting Platform Hitting the Mark
Episode 28: RiskPoint – A Global Underwriting Platform Hitting the Mark
Combining a global underwriting platform with deep experience in the North America RWI space, RiskPoint has quickly established itself as a premier transactional risk carrier since launching in 2021. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by Michael McGowan, Managing Director and Head of M&A Americas, for a discussion of where RiskPoint sees itself in the current market and plans for the future.
Topics discussed include:
- How the RiskPoint platform allowed Mike to marry his prior transactional risk experience with a new entrepreneurial vision
- How Riskpoint's global presence helps set it apart from other markets on cross-border transactions
- Why RiskPoint's comprehensive pre-underwriting process provides a better overall experience for the insured
- RiskPoint's long term commitment to RWI in North America
- Mike's global pick for where Into the Breach should do a remote taping
