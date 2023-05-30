self

Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 28: RiskPoint – A Global Underwriting Platform Hitting the Mark

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Combining a global underwriting platform with deep experience in the North America RWI space, RiskPoint has quickly established itself as a premier transactional risk carrier since launching in 2021. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by Michael McGowan, Managing Director and Head of M&A Americas, for a discussion of where RiskPoint sees itself in the current market and plans for the future.

Topics discussed include: