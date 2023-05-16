ARTICLE

Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 27: Secondaries: The New RWI Frontier

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Episode 27: Secondaries: The New RWI Frontier

One of the industry's most prominent brokers, Matt Heinz, Partner & Co-Practice Leader, Transactional Liability, at Lockton Companies, joins Bryan and Gena for an enlightening discussion on the newest transactional risk trend: using RWI on secondaries transactions.

Topics reviewed include:

What is meant by a GP-led "secondaries" transaction

Why secondary transactions are attractive risks for RWI insurers

How secondaries are different from traditional buyout deals

Pricing trends for secondaries relative to other types of deals utilizing RWI

Coverage potential for "excluded obligations"

Discussion of the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Matt's wardrobe at the big event

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.