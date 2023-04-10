self

Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 25: A Broader View: How Transactional Risk Insurance Revolutionized Risk Allocation

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

In a more philosophical episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by world renowned tax expert Harry Ballan, Managing Director, Global M&A Group, Alliant Insurance Services, for a wide-ranging discussion of how transactional risk insurance fits into the broader history of risk allocation between parties.

Topics discussed include:

How Harry's background as a PhD recipient, university professor, and then his "second-career" as a long-time tax partner at Davis Polk helped prepare him for his broker role at Alliant

How transactional risk insurance compares to other ways to allocate risk throughout history

Why the transactional risk insurance marketplace illustrates the binary and non-binary nature of risk

The role that litigation insurance can play in risk management and decision-making

Discussion of Harry's tax pupil who has a special connection to the podcast

