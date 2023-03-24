Dramatic changes to claims administration for Florida property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers took effect on March 1, 2023, cutting claim response times in half for both personal and commercial lines. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate bill 2-A (SB 2-A) into law on December 16, 2022, which arose from the Florida legislature's second special legislative session of 2022, addressing the deterioration of the state's P&C insurance marketplace. The bill enacts many significant revisions to claim-governing sections 627.70131 and 627.70132 of the Florida Statutes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.