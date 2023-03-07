ARTICLE

Thomas Spitaletto (Partner-Dallas, TX) and Tim Delabar (Associate, Dallas, TX) secured a complete defense verdict in the162nd District Court, Dallas County, Texas, against a claim of more than $600,000 in damages resulting from a fire. Our insurer client disputed coverage on the basis of arson, which is notoriously difficult to prove. Tommy and Tim were able to establish to the jury's satisfaction that the plaintiffs committed arson and caused their own damages. Not only did the jury reject the plaintiffs' claim for insurance benefits, they awarded our client reimbursement of advance payments made prior to obtaining evidence of arson.

