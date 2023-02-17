The American Land Title Association republished a Riker Danzig Banking, Title Insurance, and Real Estate Litigation Blog post on January 26, 2023, written by Michael R. O'Donnell, Kevin Hakansson, Kori Pruett and James V. Mazewski in its Title News Online publication. The post, "Illinois Holds Title Insurance Claims Exempt From Complete Defense Rule," provided a review of a decision by the Appellate Court of Illinois, First Division "holding title insurance claims were exempt from Illinois' 'complete defense rule,' due to the unique characteristics inherent to title claims and title insurance as a whole."

Read the blog post here. Read the article on ALTA's Title News Online here (subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.