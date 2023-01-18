United States:
New California Law Impacts "Time-Limited Demands" In The Insurance Industry
18 January 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
This article was originally published in Daily Journal
on January 4, 2023.
On January 1, 2023, a new California law, Code of Civ. P. §
999, et seq., took effect. This law sets forth various requirements
that a policy "time-limited demand" must meet to justify
a "bad faith refusal to settle" claim in the event the
liability insurer does not accept it.
Jordan Derringer and Michael Bean discuss some of the key
provisions of this new statute along with some points that insurers
should consider when evaluating time-limited demands.
